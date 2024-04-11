Adam Sandler Classic Comedy Proves He’s Still King Of Netflix

Happy Gilmore tells the comedic story of a washed-up hockey player who discovers a hidden talent for golf thanks to a powerful slapshot he learned from his late father.

Now, instead of pursuing an ice hockey career further, he turns to professional golf and the film follows him on his comedic journey through PGA as he clashes with the sport’s elite due to his short-tempered personality.

This charms the fans, alongside his undeniable raw talent. He is embarking on the PGA tour to earn enough money to save his grandmother’s house from foreclosure.