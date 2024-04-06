Nicolas Cage Underrated Comedy Thriller Deserves More Recognition, One Of His Best Movies

Based on the Eric Garcia novel of the same name, Matchstick Men is a darkly hilarious exploration of mental illness through the life and times of Nicolas Cage’s Roy Waller. Roy is an affluent con artist afflicted with obsessive-compulsive disorder and Tourette syndrome who runs a number of low-stakes scams on unassuming victims. The primary cons that Roy and his partner, Frank Mercer (Sam Rockwell), engage in involve selling water filtration systems to senior citizens and robbing them of their retirement funds.

Though Roy is able to keep his more severe symptoms at bay, everything changes when his medication gets washed down the kitchen sink. Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of a man succumbing to his various nervous tics and outbursts in Matchstick Men is illustrated through his obsessive cleaning frenzies that take up entire days. When Frank discovers the poor shape that Roy is in, he advises him to go seek psychiatric help, and we’re introduced to Dr. Harris Klein (Bruce Altman).