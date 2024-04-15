Fallout Series Defeats Marvel Blockbusters In A Crucial Category

By Christopher Isaac |

As a lifelong gamer, I can admit to being extremely skeptical of movie or TV adaptations of games after how many terrible ones we have had over the years. Even with the newly released Fallout, I remembered to keep my expectations low no matter how promising the trailers might look.

But now that it’s out, I can say the Fallout series is well done in its tone, style, and writing, and the visuals are honestly more impressive than a lot of recent Marvel movies.