Gina Carano Fires Back At Disney After Legal Battle Heats Up

By Christopher Isaac |

Few careers of Star Wars actors have gone from as promising to as disastrous as that of Gina Carano after her start in Disney’s The Mandalorian. She was in the first two seasons of the show playing the character of Cara Dune in a role that was widely praised for featuring an unconventionally muscular actress.

However, she was since fired for making insensitive tweets for which she filed a lawsuit against Disney, and she is now speaking up after feeling mischaracterized in a statement Disney put out in their attempt to dismiss her lawsuit.