Gina Carano Fires Back At Disney After Legal Battle Heats Up
Few careers of Star Wars actors have gone from as promising to as disastrous as that of Gina Carano after her start in Disney’s The Mandalorian. She was in the first two seasons of the show playing the character of Cara Dune in a role that was widely praised for featuring an unconventionally muscular actress.
However, she was since fired for making insensitive tweets for which she filed a lawsuit against Disney, and she is now speaking up after feeling mischaracterized in a statement Disney put out in their attempt to dismiss her lawsuit.
Gina Carano On The Mandalorian
For those who need a refresher, Gina Carano is politically conservative, which Disney initially seemed aware of and to not have an issue with.
However, while working on The Mandalorian, Carano tweeted out that the way modern day conservatives are treated is similar to how Jewish people were treated by the Nazis. Disney found this statement to be abhorrent and quickly cut ties with her in 2021. However, Carano since has pursued legal action over her termination, feeling it was simply retaliation for her beliefs.
Gina Carano’s Response
In a statement that she released on Twitter, Gina Carano responded to Disney’s attempt to dismiss her lawsuit, saying in part, “They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think or they will attempt to destroy your career. Glad we cleared that up. The First Amendment does not allow Disney to wantonly DISCRIMINATE, which is what they have done in my case and frankly have now admitted they did.”
First Amendment Protection?
The First Amendment mention by Gina Carano is in response to part of what Disney said in their attempt to dismiss her lawsuit.
In a statement accompanying that action, Disney said it had a “constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech.”
So clearly, Carano believes that the First Amendment means she should not have to fear being fired for sharing her political opinions. Whether that will be upheld in court remains to be seen.
Elon Musk Helping Gina Carano
In a bizarre complication to the whole situation, Gina Carano’s lawsuit against Disney is being funded by Elon Musk. Musk vowed to financially support individuals who lost their jobs for views that they shared on his version of the social media platform.
Evidently, he is being true to his word and is determined to assist Carano in having the opportunity to seek what she believes is justice.
Disney In The Wrong?
Other portions of Gina Carano’s statements on Twitter revealed that she felt anybody was in danger of losing their job if they did not fall in line with the political positions Disney supports.
She has made it clear that she feels that her firing is not because she did anything wrong, but simply Disney being malicious in letting her go for espousing views that people at Disney do not share.
Cutting All Ties
It does bear noting that it is not just the Star Wars franchise that appears to have cut ties over the tweets. Since Gina Carano was fired by Disney, her acting roles have been quite scarce, with one of her few projects since then being a biopic focusing on Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
The film is a comedy that is highly critical of the President’s son, and Gina Carano has an acting role in the movie. Whether by her own choice or by lack of opportunities, Carano has not appeared in much else since 2021.
