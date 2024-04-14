The Danny Devito Hilarious Dark Comedy Totally Unknown To The New Generation

The story is one of those twisting, turning, blundering idiot heists that keeps you guessing and slapping your forehead at the same time. Danny Devito plays one of the quintessential ruthless people. He’s Sam Stone, a billionaire who’s cheating on his wife, Barbara, played by the marvelous Bette Midler at the height of her career. Sam is plotting to kill his wife so he can enjoy a relationship with his mistress, Carol, when he comes home to find her missing.

Barbara has been kidnapped by Ken and Sandy Kessler, a working class husband and wife, played by Judge Reinhold and Helen Slater, seeking revenge on Sam. It turns out Sam has built his fortune using the life savings of Ken and Sandy and Sandy’s fashion designs. Yep, Danny Devito is the heart (or lack thereof) of Ruthless People.