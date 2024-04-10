Gina Carano Destroyed By Disney In Legal Filing To Dismiss Lawsuit
Disney hits back at Gina Carano, filing to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of the actress who says she was wrongfully terminated from the Disney+ show The Mandalorian. According to court documents, Disney says Carano lost her job because she decided “to publicly trivialize the Holocaust by comparing criticism of political conservatives to the annihilation of millions of Jewish people—notably, not ‘thousands’—was the final straw for Disney.”
Why Gina Carano Was Fired
According to the filing, in February 2021, Gina Carano admittedly reposted an Instagram post comparing criticism of politically conservative viewpoints to the Holocaust. The post read in part, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”
For reference, The Nazis and their collaborators killed six million Jewish people.
Suing For Wrongful Termination
Gina Carano was fired from her role as Star Wars ranger Cara Dune, and now she’s filed a suit against Lucasfilm and Disney alleging wrongful termination and discrimination. Carano is suing under a California law that prohibits employers from retaliating against employees for political activity.
Entertainment Weekly reports she’s also asking Lucasfilm to reinstate her role as Cara Dune.
The Backing Of Elon Musk
Elon Musk seems to always find his way into the headlines these days and this story is no different. The CTO and Executive Chairman of X (formerly Twitter) is helping to fund Gina Carano’s lawsuit after he promised to support users of X who claim to have faced discrimination for their social media posts.
In the past on social media, Carano has mocked those who put pronouns in their social media bios and shared posts about voter fraud pertaining to the 2020 election. Additionally, she shared controversial tweets and Instagram posts on masking and COVID-19 vaccines.
Disney’s Reponse
Disney’s attorney is seeking a June 12 hearing in federal court in Los Angeles in front of Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett. Disney says the Musk-backed lawsuit should be tossed out “on the grounds that Disney has a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech, such that the First Amendment provides a complete defense to Carano’s claims.”
The case touches on an ongoing and growing controversy over free speech rights on social media.
Carano Claims Her Words Were Twisted
According to a Deadline report, Gina Carano says her “words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt-right wing extremist.”
When it comes to being called an “election denier,” Carano told The Hollywood Reporter she rejects that label but has given serious consideration to Donald Trump’s 2020 election claims.
Following her 2021 dismissal, Carano opened up to The Hollywood Reporter saying that she learned about her firing right along with the rest of the world, through a statement issued by her former employer. Her agency, UTA, also dropped her, but she has since found new representation.
Still Finding Work
Since the controversy and eventual firing, Gina Carano’s career has slowed down, but not everyone has turned her away like Disney. The right-wing media company The Daily Wire hired her to star in and produce a film called Terror on the Prairie, which debuted on the company’s website in 2022. However, on IMDB, she doesn’t have any credits after 2022.
No More Blockbuster Franchises
Gina Carano started her career as a mixed martial artist and became extremely popular in the sport. Carano made the move to films in 2011 with Steven Soderbergh’s action film Haywire. She then got the chance to be a part of the massively successful Fast & Furious franchise with 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. She also played Angel Dust in yet another smash hit film, 2016’s Deadpool.
As for Disney and The Mandalorian, according to Deadline, a fourth season of the show seems to be on hold as a Jon Favreau-directed feature The Mandalorian & Grogu has been set for a May 2026 release.
