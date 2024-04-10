Gina Carano Destroyed By Disney In Legal Filing To Dismiss Lawsuit

According to the filing, in February 2021, Gina Carano admittedly reposted an Instagram post comparing criticism of politically conservative viewpoints to the Holocaust. The post read in part, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

For reference, The Nazis and their collaborators killed six million Jewish people.