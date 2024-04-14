Tom Hiddleston Finally Returning To His Best Character

The Night Manager Season 2 will start shooting later this year and will pick up with Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine eight years after the Season 1 finale. It goes beyond the original book, which was written by celebrated British writer John le Carré in 1993. Carré is also known for The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Constant Gardener.

Additional plot details for the new season are being kept under wraps and that’s not all. There is no confirmation as to whether Hugh Laurie will actually share the screen again with Tom Hiddleston, although we know he’ll be acting behind the scenes as a producer. Laurie’s Richard Roper was last seen in the back of a van driven by arms buyers who weren’t too happy with him.