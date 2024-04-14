Tom Hiddleston Finally Returning To His Best Character
Fans of the TV series The Night Manager have had to wait eight long years, hoping for more of the show and star Tom Hiddleston, and now, their wait is finally almost over. The BBC and Amazon have ordered not just one, but two seasons of the popular thriller. Hiddleston is back to star, with Hugh Laurie being an executive producer.
The Night Manager Seasons 2 And 3 Confirmed
The Night Manager Season 2 will start shooting later this year and will pick up with Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine eight years after the Season 1 finale. It goes beyond the original book, which was written by celebrated British writer John le Carré in 1993. Carré is also known for The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Constant Gardener.
Additional plot details for the new season are being kept under wraps and that’s not all. There is no confirmation as to whether Hugh Laurie will actually share the screen again with Tom Hiddleston, although we know he’ll be acting behind the scenes as a producer. Laurie’s Richard Roper was last seen in the back of a van driven by arms buyers who weren’t too happy with him.
Development Has Been Kept Tightly Under Wraps
There is a lot of secrecy surrounding The Night Manager. Deadline reports the new episodes have been quietly in development under the codename Steelworks.
A new director is joining the series; Georgi Banks-Davies. Banks-Davies is a BAFTA-winner whose credits including I Hate Suzie, Garfield, and the highly-anticipated upcoming Netflix series Kaos starring Jeff Goldblum.
Season 1 Was An Instant Success
The Night Manager Season 1 was a massive success, watched by millions and winning multiple BAFTAs, Emmys and Golden Globes, including the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Tom Hiddleston. It’s high performing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91 percent.
If you think it can’t get any better than Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, think again. The cast also includes Tom Hollander (who won a BAFTA for his role), Oscar winner Olivia Colman, and Emmy winner Elizabeth Debicki.
New Season Expanding Beyond The Book
The Night Manager Season 1 centered around Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), a man who ran a luxury hotel in Cairo. After being hired by Foreign Office task force manager Angela Burr, he tries to infiltrate the inner circle of Richard Roper’s crime syndicate. Season 2 will go past the book and Amazon MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders tells Deadline, “We are elated to bring additional seasons of The Night Manager to our Prime Video customers.
Tom Hiddleston has called the first season of the show, “one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on.” As for Season 2, while it’s taken Hiddleston’s version a while to get going, the show has since been remade in India, surpassing the UK version by quickly getting a Season 2 greenlit for Disney+ Hotstar back in May of last year.
Tom Hiddleston’s Upcoming Work
Tom Hiddleston is known for his work on The Night Manager, but also for bringing life to the character Loki in many Marvel films. His upcoming projects include The Life of Chuck, which is a science fiction drama film adapted from a Stephen King novella published in the 2020 collection If It Bleeds.
Source: Deadline