Star Trek: The Next Generation Inspired The Worst Episodes Of Later Fan-Favorite Series

Originally, Deep Space Nine was intended to be a series where writers could tell the kinds of stories that The Next Generation never could. In fact, this is what Michael Piller told Ira Steven Behr while they attended a baseball game together: “This show is going to reflect your sensibilities, it’s going to be edgier, funnier, grittier, more character-driven, and after two years I’m going to hand the show over to you.”

All of this sounded great to Behr, someone who had stopped writing for Star Trek: The Next Generation because of the difficulty that came with creating episodes that followed all of franchise creator Gene Roddenberry’s bizarre storytelling rules. Notably, Roddenberry got angry at a Behr script that portrayed Picard as someone scared of getting older instead of as an implacable John Wayne figure.