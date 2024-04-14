Wynonna Judd Daughter Arrested For Prostitution

Chief Johnson expressed doubt regarding any recent communication between Grace Kelley’s mother, Wynonna Judd, and law enforcement regarding her daughter’s situation. But he did mention a conversation with Kelley’s father, indicating that efforts to help her have likely been exhausted without success.

“I have dealt with parents in this situation who don’t have the means that these people do,” Johnson said regarding his experience with people in similar situations to Grace Kelley. “But I don’t think it’s as much about as, what are they going to do? Sometimes it’s about what have they already done to help.” Johnson went on to say how he “got the feeling” from talking with Kelley’s father, that her family has already tried everything they can to help her, suggesting that he considered Kelley to be a lost cause.

While Grace Kelley was not found with any substances or paraphernalia during her latest arrest, Chief Johnson suspects that the influence of drugs caused her behavior.

Grace Kelley’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.