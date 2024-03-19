YouTuber Arrested For Snake Venom Party Drug Supply

The use of snake venom as parties is still a relatively new phenomenon, however. But no matter the reason for ingesting snake venom, there’s a risk of painful death when the snake is handled as well as when its venom is consumed.

Yadav agreed to cooperate fully with the snake venom investigation, but while he initially denied any wrongdoing, he has since come clean and admitted guilt. The investigation last fall led to his arrest several days ago and his being remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.