The Intense Horror Mystery With A Terrifying Twist, Stream Without Netflix

Despite its limited release, The Taking of Deborah Logan quickly became a critical darling for reinventing both the found footage and possession genres. For its bold take on mental illness within the possession genre, Adam Robitel’s directorial debut garnered a 92 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Jill Larson received universal praise for her earnest portrayal of a woman with Alzheimer’s, a condition further exacerbated by the demonic possession depicted in the film.

Conversely, audiences weren’t exactly thrilled with The Taking of Deborah Logan, and gave the film a much less favorable score of 49 percent. Citing frustration with the overuse of the found footage filming method, audiences were quick to point out that the static transitions between scenes seemed out of place because Mia and her Crew were using modern digital cameras. In other words, the storytelling wasn’t subject to heavy amounts of criticism, but rather how the narrative was presented.