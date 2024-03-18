Fallout Series Director Jonathan Nolan Says Pleasing Video Game Fans Is A Fool’s Errand

“It’s kind of a fool’s errand to try to figure out how to make [other] people happy,” said Nolan. “You’ve got to make yourself happy. And I’ve made myself very happy with the show.”

“I don’t think you really can set out to please the fans of anything,” Jonathan Nolan said of the Fallout series. “Or please anyone other than yourself. I think you have to come into this trying to make the show that you want to make and trusting that, as fans of the game [ourselves], we would find the pieces that were essential to us… and try to do the best version,” Nolan continued.