Disney Mortal Kombat For Princesses Gets Strong Reactions

It is hard to picture any of the princesses having as much of a violent side as the likes of Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Goro. But pondering the idea for a moment, you have to admit a lot of the princesses do possess powers and abilities that would probably make them fare pretty well if Disney ever pitted them against one another in Mortal Kombat. Unfortunately, Disney probably won’t ever use such an idea, so it is up to the fans to get creative instead.