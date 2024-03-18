Tron: Ares Is Doomed To Fail And It’s Not The Movie’s Fault

This worry was never the case for the first film in the Tron franchise, as the original 1982 film featured a performance by the lovable Jeff Bridges from director Steven Lisberger. The production was inventive and fresh for the time, delving into the technological side of sci-fi, and honing on an – at the time – ever-growing pop culture interest, although its box office numbers weren’t quite as impressive as Disney was hoping to pull off. We’re not saying that the same ideas aren’t as exciting more than 40 years later, but we’ve certainly seen our fair share of similar stories attaching mankind to computers and technology, which will in turn up the ante on what’s being expected of the script for Tron: Ares.