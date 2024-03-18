Two-Thirds Of Adults Will Abandon Movie Theaters And Wait For Streaming

This comes from a new poll by HarrisX that found that just 34 percent of U.S. adults prefer to watch movies in theaters now. That means everyone else likes to catch the latest movie on their couch through whatever streaming service they use. Many likely knew that theater patrons had declined, but not that significantly.

So what is the reason for people coming to prefer movies on streaming? As with a lot of things nowadays, inflation is a major factor. The most common reason given for the preference towards streaming was the current cost of movie ticket prices. Following closely behind that in second place was also the cost of concessions. People are much more conscious that they can grab a soda and heat up some popcorn at home without it costing $40 to get some for the whole family.