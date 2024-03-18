Johnny Depp’s Greatest Performance Gets Long-Awaited Restoration

A Johnny Depp classic, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas originally came out in 1998. Criterion, who is handling this latest version as well, added the movie to their DVD library in 2003. Criterion then rereleased it on Blu-ray in 2011, but fans had been without an updated version since then. With physical media currently fading into obsolescence, many were worried there never would be another version.

This rerelease is great news for movie fans who want to know they will always have a way to watch their movies in the best quality, regardless of what movies streaming platforms decide to carry.