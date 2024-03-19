Major Automaker Employs Humanoid Robots In Factories

Currently, the Mercedes robots are utilized for tasks requiring precision, such as assembling small components or performing quality inspections. In the future, with advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, these robots could potentially perform more complex tasks. Some of the possibilities include inspecting vehicle parts, bringing parts to the assembly line for human workers to assemble, and delivering kitted parts.

The team behind the Mercedes robots’ development also contributed to building NASA’s Valkyrie robot, which the space agency is preparing to deploy on space missions.