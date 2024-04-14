Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Gets Confirmed, The Franchise’s New A-Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds just got renewed for Season 4 while Season 3 of the series is still in production. Meanwhile, the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks will be ending after its upcoming fifth season. Barring the Lower Decks news, this is definitely good news for fans of Strange New Worlds, but it also puts quite a bit of pressure on the series.
Strange New Worlds Is Franchise Number One Now
Strange New Worlds is about to become Star Trek’s A-series as all of the other current series wind down around it. Picard has already left us after delivering a final season that exceeded expectations, the uneven Discovery is ending after its currently airing season, and now Lower Decks is getting shuffled off the bridge of the USS Paramount as well.
Must Continue To Deliver
Fortunately, Strange New Worlds is a pretty great series, but it’s going to have to continue to deliver in Season 4 and beyond until we get some other shows to take some of the pressure of supporting the franchise off it.
For fans who are disappointed about the ending of Lower Decks, you can at least take solace in the fact that we could see the crew of the Cerritos appear again in the future.
Trek TV helmer Alex Kurtzman and Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan teased that the characters could “live on with new adventures” after the series finale.
Still Need Strange New Worlds Season 3
Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks already had a fantastic crossover episode directed by Jonathan Frakes last season, so it seems like we could look forward to some more crossover episodes in the future, maybe even in Season 4.
Of course, Strange New Worlds hasn’t even aired Season 3 yet, but it seems like Paramount is pretty confident in the series if it has already been renewed for Season 4.
Star Trek: Prodigy Still Going As Well
In the meantime, the only other Trek show that will be airing after Discovery and Lower Decks end is the animated Prodigy, which is a fun kids show that adults can enjoy too, but maybe not the type of show that could carry the franchise on its shoulders.
As of now, the only other show currently slated for production is Starfleet Academy in 2024, so we might not even see a new Star Trek show until 2025.
More Star Trek Planned
So, after Discovery and Lower Decks end, Strange New Worlds Season 3 and Season 4, any upcoming seasons of Prodigy, and the first season of Starfleet Academy might be all we get in the next few years in the way of Trek TV.
But, we will be getting a TV movie in the form of Section 31, which stars Michelle Yeoh reprising her role (or a version of it) from Discovery.
Apparently, there’s also the Kelvin Timeline Star Trek 4 and an origin movie of sorts in the works, but those seem pretty far off based on the information we’ve heard about them so far.
Strange New Worlds A Fan Favorite Series
The good news is that Strange New Worlds is definitely a fan-favorite amongst the current Trek shows, so it definitely might be enough to keep fan interest in the TV franchise going forward.
Still, it would be nice to hear what other shows are on the horizon beyond Starfleet Academy. Stay tuned, and we’ll keep you updated about any upcoming Trek projects.
Source: The Verge