The Best Terminator Stories Get Incredible New Release Fans Need To Own

What makes this collection interesting is the fact that this is the first time various Terminator comics will be presented in their chronological order, taking fans through the war against the machines as it unfolded—along with all the time-travel shenanigans associated with stopping Skynet from taking over the world. These comics were central to the Terminator experience away from the cinematic releases, and they significantly expanded the mythos with never-before-seen stories. In fact, some of the most critical pieces of the lore can be found in the comic books.

Sadly, the Terminator comics have played an underappreciated role in the franchise’s enduring success, as they actually drove the franchise expansion before the release of Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1990. Sure, that movie might’ve made The Terminator more famous among the audiences, but it only accelerated the expansion that was already underway. Dynamite Entertainment now seeks to bring these pop culture artifacts back to the limelight, thus allowing newer generations of readers to dive deeper into their favorite franchise.