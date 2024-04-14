Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Is Worse Than The Original Anime For One Reason

I would say that is doubly true in the case of the death of Maes Hughes. In Brotherhood, Hughes comes and goes in just ten episodes! Whereas in Fullmetal Alchemist, Hughes is around for 25 episodes before Envy kills him. His death feels much more impactful because his character has been such a regular in the series.

In that extra time, we had more bonding moments with him, like seeing Ed and Al present for the birth of his daughter. Considering Hughes’s death is the catalyst for so much of what follows, that emotional impact deserves to be huge.