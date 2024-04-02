Disney+ Magical Fantasy Anime Is Still One Of The Greatest Of All Time

There are so many reasons to love Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. If you want an action anime, the Elric brothers fights against the homunculi are always a spectacle, with each homunculus representing one of the seven deadly sins and using these traits in their fighting style. Or if you want a powerful drama, the series contains some of the most impactful moments in all of anime, such as the story that unfolds between the alchemist Shou Tucker and his daughter Nina, or the bond shared between Maes Hughes and Colonel Mustang.

Even if you have watched the original Fullmetal Alchemist, do yourself a favor and watch Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as well. Both series are great companion pieces for each other, filling in more depth in story moments that the other show does not touch on as much. Though most fans would agree that Brotherhood is the superior series. This anime is right up there with the likes of Death Note or Dragon Ball as one of the most popular franchises in anime. Check it out on Disney+ today and see what everyone has been talking about.