Hilarious Star-Studded Cult Sitcom Proves Unresolved Stories Can Be Better Than Revivals

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, the story about a family falling apart at the seams (and the one son trying to keep them together) was truly ahead of its time with hysterical jokes, out-of-control characters, and wonderfully developing storylines that ended in belly-busting moments

Although the show wasn’t an immediate hit for audiences, it gained a cult following, and Netflix foolishly attempted to revive it seven years later—a decision that would ultimately prove that sometimes, things are better left in the past.