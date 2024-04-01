Netflix Gets The Best Historical Epic War Drama Series In Years

The particular acquisition wasn’t an easy one. Originally produced by MGM Television and aired on the History Channel for its first 6 and a half seasons, when Amazon acquired the rights for the final part, Season 6B.

MGM Television also produced the Netflix-exclusive series Vikings: Valhalla. This was announced in late 2019 and it played a key role in Netflix’s overall Viking strategy.

When Amazon got the hold of MGM, it raised concerns about whether the Vikings would eventually arrive on Netflix US. Luckily, a pre-existing deal with MGM and the creation of the spinoff Vikings: Valhalla helped the acquisition, which was made available on Netflix from day one.