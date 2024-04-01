Nickelodeon Teen Star Quit Acting After Alleged Horrific Assault, Details Heartbreaking History

Underwood posted on both Instagram and Reddit after he says he was asked to respond to Quiet on Set. The now 33-year-old says he has even been harassed because he has not responded to the documentary until now. For reference, Quiet on Set debuted on Investigation Discovery just a couple of weeks ago.

Matthew Underwood did not name the agent, but says that he reported the man to the agency and he was fired, however Underwood says the man is still active in the industry. Underwood says the experience was the beginning of the end of his acting dream at the time and he moved away from Los Angeles. Nowadays, his Instagram bio says “filmmaker”.