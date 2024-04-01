France Is Using The Dead To Produce Clean Energy

Interestingly, this clean energy initiative began less as a way of saving the planet and more as a way of saving plenty of time and frustration for locals. The town’s original cemetery (a simple church cemetery) grew too crowded back in 1970, and this prompted the residents of Saint-Joachim to build a new graveyard on the eastern side of the main island. That was a good idea except for one pesky little detail: the elevation.

The original cemetery had been built six meters above sea level, but the new graveyard was actually built directly on sea level. In the winter, this area floods, which often causes emotional distress for those whose loved ones are buried there. The logical solution would be to drain the ground, but because this is a wetland area, such an endeavor would be like a nonstop episode of Man vs. Wild (and not one of the good eps, either).