Remember Jesse Eisenberg? He’s Moved On From Lex Luthor And His New Movie Just Dropped On Netflix

By Christopher Isaac |

It is pretty fair to say at this point that the DCU was largely a bust. Despite some bright spots here and there, like the first Wonder Woman, it also had many duds and questionable casting choices. Jesse Eisenberg is someone who was especially panned for his portrayal of Lex Luthor in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Perhaps he is aware of those criticisms, because following his reprisal of the role for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Eisenberg took a break from acting to become a director. His debut movie was 2022’s When You Finish Saving the World.