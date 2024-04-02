Christopher Nolan Is Becoming A Knight

A knighthood is a prestigious honor bestowed by the British monarch for outstanding service to the United Kingdom. Dating back to the medieval times when knights were warriors serving the crown, in today’s day and age, knighthood is a mark of immense respect and recognition.

The different levels of knighthood and varying titles paint pictures of how important the honor is, Christopher Nolan is likely to receive a “Knight Bachelor,” while his wife Emma Thomas will become a Dame, which is a female equivalent to his own title.

Traditionally, the monarch proclaims the recipient a knight or dame with a sword during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. However, with King Charles away from his royal duties due to his ill health status, the ceremony has yet to receive its details but also date.