Beloved Sci-Fi Series Gets Resurrected This Summer, But Without Its Star
The cult favorite sci-fi series Orphan Black is getting a new lease on life. This summer, the spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes is set to premiere on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America. However, this installment has a key difference from the original, Tatiana Maslany is nowhere to be found in the cast.
Krysten Ritter Headlining The Orphan Black Spinoff
Tatiana Maslany, the Emmy-winning actress, brought a multitude of clones to life in the original series from Sarah Manning.
Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the same universe as the original series, but in the near future, specifically the year 2052. The lead star of the new show is Krysten Ritter, best known as Jessica Jones in the Marvel superhero series of the same name.
Krysten Ritter As Lucy
Created by Anna Fishko, Orphan Black: Echoes dives back into the world of human cloning and its ethical dilemmas. Krysten Ritter takes the lead as Lucy, a woman with a mysterious past linked to the cloning conspiracy. Joining her are Keeley Hawes, Avan Jogia, and other talented actors. The series follows Lucy’s journey as she unravels the secrets of her identity and connects with a group of women who may hold the key to her past.
Despite not having its original Orphan Black star, the new series is poised for success thanks to the experience of returning players behind the scenes. This includes David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, who were executive producers on the original, and joining them will be Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard, along with Katie O’Connell Marsh to complete the experienced production team.
These are all well-known names of Boat Rocker Media, a Canadian entertainment company, which manages the Orphan Black global franchise.
Tatiana Maslany Was The Face Of Orphan Black
The original series became a cult phenomenon with its Clone Club fans, the majority thanks to Tatiana Maslany’s fascinating performance in multiple roles. However, according to her own words, she wasn’t even informed of AMC’s sequel in the making.
No One Bothered To Tell Maslany About The Spinoff
While in an interview for Elle, Maslany said that she learned about the Orphan Black sequel from a friend who auditioned for one of the roles. She continued to say “I don’t know that I can say anything about it.” This is mostly thanks to a new story, while John Fawcett expressed excitement about the new series stating it reminds him of working with Tatiana Maslany in the first series.
Tatiana Maslany’s Other Projects
If you haven’t seen Tatiana Maslany’s acting chops in Orphan Black which aired from 2013 to 2017, we highly recommend it. The series follows Sarah Manning, a woman who discovers she is a clone and in her outsider adventure reveals the mystery of a vast human cloning conspiracy. Tatiana alone received a multitude of awards, not to mention that the series garnered a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim thanks to its remarkable storytelling.
If you miss Tatiana on the screen, you can watch her as the main star in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Invitation to a Bonfire.
The new Orphan Black: Echoes is set to premiere on June 23, 2024, on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America.
