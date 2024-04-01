Beloved Sci-Fi Series Gets Resurrected This Summer, But Without Its Star

Created by Anna Fishko, Orphan Black: Echoes dives back into the world of human cloning and its ethical dilemmas. Krysten Ritter takes the lead as Lucy, a woman with a mysterious past linked to the cloning conspiracy. Joining her are Keeley Hawes, Avan Jogia, and other talented actors. The series follows Lucy’s journey as she unravels the secrets of her identity and connects with a group of women who may hold the key to her past.

Despite not having its original Orphan Black star, the new series is poised for success thanks to the experience of returning players behind the scenes. This includes David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, who were executive producers on the original, and joining them will be Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard, along with Katie O’Connell Marsh to complete the experienced production team.

These are all well-known names of Boat Rocker Media, a Canadian entertainment company, which manages the Orphan Black global franchise.