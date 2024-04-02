Michael Keaton Reveals The Secret To Playing Batman

But Michael Keaton did one thing that allowed him to win over fans with his portrayal of Batman: he focused primarily on Bruce Wayne’s character, and not his anti-hero alter-ego.

Drawing inspiration from Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns comic miniseries, Michael Keaton always approached the role of Batman through the eyes of Bruce Wayne. Keaton was right to take this approach because when he first started preparing for the role, he didn’t even know how to move or act as Batman.