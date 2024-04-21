Rebecca Ferguson Reveals Why She Left Mission: Impossible And She’s 100% Right

By Douglas Helm |

Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust was easily one of the best characters in the Mission: Impossible franchise since she was introduced in Rogue Nation. Unfortunately, her character was finally shuffled off the mortal coil in last summer’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. While we all would have loved to see more of Faust in future installments, Ferguson herself gave a pretty good reason as to why she had to go, saying, “Ilsa was becoming a team player,” and, “And we all can want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue,” adding, “There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been.”