Rebecca Ferguson Reveals Why She Left Mission: Impossible And She’s 100% Right
Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust was easily one of the best characters in the Mission: Impossible franchise since she was introduced in Rogue Nation. Unfortunately, her character was finally shuffled off the mortal coil in last summer’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. While we all would have loved to see more of Faust in future installments, Ferguson herself gave a pretty good reason as to why she had to go, saying, “Ilsa was becoming a team player,” and, “And we all can want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue,” adding, “There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been.”
Faust’s Deal Was Done
In other words, Rebecca Ferguson felt Faust’s character arc needed to end before the character became something that she isn’t. It’s definitely a decision that makes sense, though fans still likely feel like Faust’s story could have ended in a better way than it did. Apparently, there was even an offer on the table for Ferguson to come back for more, but ultimately, Ferguson said “her deal was done” after filming the three films she was brought on for.
Took A Long Time To Film
Of course, there were some other factors that went into Rebecca Ferguson’s decision as well, as she mentioned that filming the Mission: Impossible franchise eats up a lot of time. Ferguson pointed out, “unless you’re going to have a lot of screen time, that’s a lot of time sitting around waiting to film a huge movie that could take over a year to film.” With this in mind, it would make sense that Ferguson is ready to move on to other projects where she has more screen time and less downtime.
Mission Impossible Continues
While it’s sad to see Rebecca Ferguson leave the Mission: Impossible franchise, it seems like it was overall the best decision for her and her character. The franchise will continue without her, as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is set to come out next year in May 2025. Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff are all set to reprise their roles.
Venturing Into Science Fiction
Since Rebecca Ferguson left Mission: Impossible, she has stayed incredibly busy, so it makes sense that she needed to drop one major franchise from her schedule. Most recently, Ferguson reprised her role as Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. The film ended up being even better than the first and could go down as one of the best sci-fi films of this decade.
Star Of Her Own Series
Outside of the Dune franchise, Rebecca Ferguson is also starring in the fantastic Apple TV+ sci-fi series Silo, which follows a community living in a giant underground silo in the future. The series recently wrapped filming on Season 2, and we highly recommend streaming the first season over on Apple TV+ as soon as possible if you’ve missed out on it so far. In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on the second season of Silo, the next Mission: Impossible film, and Rebecca Ferguson’s other projects.