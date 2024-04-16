Rebecca Ferguson Loves Dystopian Sci-FI Apple TV+ Series Silo For All The Right Reasons

Rebecca Ferguson is definitely on a recent hot streak of great projects. Along with 2023’s Silo and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, she started her 2024 project slate off with a bang with Dune: Part Two. Ferguson reprised her role as the fierce Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve’s sequel, which has the potential to be the best movie of the year. Ferguson once again brought her gravitas to the role, adding yet another great performance to her resume.

As for Rebecca Ferguson’s future plans, we know that she’ll be back for the second season of Silo, though we don’t know when that season will come out yet. It was also recently announced that Ferguson will co-star opposite Chris Pratt in the upcoming thriller Mercy at Amazon MGM Studios. Mercy takes place in the future and follows a detective who is forced to prove his innocence after being accused of a violent crime.