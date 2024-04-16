Rebecca Ferguson Loves Dystopian Sci-FI Apple TV+ Series Silo For All The Right Reasons
If you need another recommendation for the fantastic Apple TV+ series Silo, then look no further than the star of the show herself. Rebecca Ferguson recently talked about the show at Deadline’s Contenders TV panel and perfectly summed it up as, “thought-provoking, philosophical, psychological.” She continued, “We had one day where we weren’t really figuring out a scene … and we just stopped the shooting for 15 minutes … and we just talked it through, because we’re not rushing anything,” adding, “This is the essence of this show.”
Silo
If Rebbeca Ferguson’s recommendation for Silo isn’t enough to get you to check it out, then probably nothing will. Her assessment of what makes the show great is spot on, and for those who like their dystopian dramas to be well thought out and engrossing, then this is the show for you. Created by Graham Yost, the series is based on the novel trilogy of the same name by Hugh Howey that includes the books, Wool, Shift, and Dust.
The Cast
Rebecca Ferguson stars in Silo as Juliette, an engineer who lives in a dystopian future with the last 10,000 people on Earth living in a mile-deep underground silo. But, when she begins to investigate the murder of a loved one, she comes across a discovery that could change everything. Along with Ferguson, the series also stars Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, and Chinaza Uche.
Rebecca Ferguson As Juliette
Rebecca Ferguson’s performance in the series is incredible, and the world-building for the show is also top notch. Silo has quickly snapped up critical acclaim for its first ten-episode season, and it was renewed for a second season last summer, so now is the perfect time to catch up. These are definitely the kind of shows that streamers need to make more of, so the more people that see it the better.
Ferguson’s Other Recent Work
Rebecca Ferguson is definitely on a recent hot streak of great projects. Along with 2023’s Silo and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, she started her 2024 project slate off with a bang with Dune: Part Two. Ferguson reprised her role as the fierce Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve’s sequel, which has the potential to be the best movie of the year. Ferguson once again brought her gravitas to the role, adding yet another great performance to her resume.
As for Rebecca Ferguson’s future plans, we know that she’ll be back for the second season of Silo, though we don’t know when that season will come out yet. It was also recently announced that Ferguson will co-star opposite Chris Pratt in the upcoming thriller Mercy at Amazon MGM Studios. Mercy takes place in the future and follows a detective who is forced to prove his innocence after being accused of a violent crime.
Check Out Silo
In the meantime, make sure to check out Rebecca Ferguson’s incredible performance in Silo Season 1 over on Apple TV+. Dune: Part Two is also still playing in theaters if you haven’t checked that out yet. We’ll keep you updated on Ferguson’s upcoming projects and the release of Silo Season 2.
Source: Deadline