Elliot Page Has News About Umbrella Academy Season 3

By Tristan Zelden

Elliot Page (Juno) is the harborer of good news as he announced on Instagram (seen below) a selfie with the caption “Mornin… almost done,” followed by a camera emoji, “S3,” and an umbrella emoji. So, if you are a fan of The Umbrella Acadamy, you know now the next season is on its way, although with post-production it might take a little bit longer, we will take any good news we can get.

See the post from Elliot Page below.

The one stipulation about the post is that it could mean that Elliot Page is almost done filming his parts, or the entire season is almost wrapped. Since his character, Vanya Hargreeves, is one of the main characters, it is likely that this post means the entirety of the season. Depending on COVID-19 interferences and the visual effects, we should hopefully see the Netflix original hit sometime in the spring or summer of 2022.

The next outing will focus on The Sparrow Academy, which consists of a group of characters from an alternative universe that our main characters created. That opens up plenty of options for what audiences may see with Elliot Page and his co-stars as they deal with these alternate newcomers. Surely, audiences will see the weird series get far weirder for its third outing. The Sparrow Academy will consist of Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night) as Marcus Hargreeves, Britne Oldford (The Path) as Fei Hargreeves, Jake Epstein (Suits) as Alphonso Hargreeves, Genesis Rodriguez (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as Sloane Hargreeves, and Cazzie David (Eighty-Sixed) as Jayme Hargreeves.

The singer of My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way, created the comic book of the same name under Dark Horse that went through 2007 to 2009 for 24 issues. He also co-executive produces the Elliot Page series. The Netflix adaption was created by Steve Blackman (Altered Carbon) and Jason Slater (The Exorcist). Slater is currently working on Marvel’s Moon Knight series with Oscar Isaac (Dune).

While the cast is expanding, the core cast is returning. With Elliot Page, fans will get to see Tom Hopper (Game of Thrones) as Luther Hargreeves, David Castenada (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Diego Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman (Central Park) as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan (Bad Samaritan) as Klaus Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn) as Five, and Justin H. Min (Dating After College) as Ben Hargreeves. It is not confirmed, but rumblings are going on that Colm Feore (House of Cards) as Reginald Hargreeves, Ritu Arya (Humans) as Lila Pitts, Adam Godley (Lodge 49) as Pogo, and Jordan Claire Robbins (Anon) as Grace Hargreeves might return for the third season.

While the leading star Elliot Page wraps this shoot, he has more work ahead of him. The animated movie Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin is in the works with his co-stars Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Gerard Butler (Greenland), and Megan Fox (Till Death). The Juno actor will also star in Robodog with Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), and Rainn Wilson (The Office). Finally, he will be in the animated adaption of the video game ARK with Butler, Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious), Tatanka Means (I Know This Much Is True), and Russell Crowe (The Nice Guys).

The first two seasons of The Umbrella Academy with Elliot Page are streaming now on Netflix so you can be prepared for the upcoming Umbrella Academy season 3 sometime next year.