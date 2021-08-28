Dave Bautista Won’t Work With A Certain Group Of Actors

By Doug Norrie | 12 seconds ago

Dave Bautista has been taking all kinds of high-profile roles of late, seemingly jumping into or rumored around a bunch of major (and budding) franchises. And while on the surface it looks like the actor is willing to work with just about anyone out there, apparently there is a group of dudes he isn’t eager to jump on camera with. In a recent Tweet, Bautista commented that he didn’t want to be “lumped in” with former wrestlers-turned-actors and politely declined a “role” that would have had him on screen with some of these guys.

Dave Bautista has been in the habit of throwing ideas out there to see what could stick when it comes to new roles and movies. But when a fan suggested he join movie forces with a couple of ex-wrestlers John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a movie, Bautista quickly shot the idea down. Check out the Tweet:

Nah I’m good!! https://t.co/A2lpdnkusq — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2021

The original Tweet in question came with a John Cena quote about how he would be ready to team up with Dwayne Johnson for a movie in the future. It was then that a fan tagged Dave Bautista into things to see if he’d be on board as well. It appears he isn’t.

And then, just to clarify why Dave Bautista was so quick to pass on this kind of muscle-bound ensemble cast, the actor put together a little gallery of the roles he has taken in recent years. It was a rather wide assortment, all things considered, a testament to how he has worked his way into a number of different styles of movies. But he also said that to join the ex-wrestling group of actors would have him “lumped in”.

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

Dave Bautista, of course, drew his original fame working his way up the wrestling circuit, and eventually joined the WWE where he wrestled for years.

John Cena, to his credit, did weigh in on the comments by Dave Bautista in an interview with Esquire (via The Hollywood Reporter). Cena was nothing but complimentary towards Bautista, even saying that he understood the sentiment about why the latter would want to expand his acting horizons. It makes sense. Dave Bautista is clearly trying to take all manner of different roles as he transitions away from Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Pictured in the array of roles Bautista posted are parts in comedies, sci-fi epics, zombie heists, and whodunits.

And it isn’t like he doesn’t want to work with other brawnier dudes either. He recently Tweeted out a potential pairing with Jason Momoa in a buddy cop flick similar to Lethal Weapon. What started as just a seemingly off-the-cuff remark instantly went viral to the point where Momoa has said the phone is ringing with people wanting to make the flick.

Next up dor Dave Bautista is a whole host of movies. He will be playing the murderous psycho Glossu Rabban in Dune this fall. Plus he is in Knives Out 2 which is bringing in a whole new cast around star Daniel Craig. And, of course, there will be a couple of more final runs as Drax in as the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise draws to a close.