Dave Bautista And Jason Momoa Teaming Up For Buddy Cop Film?

By Doug Norrie | 12 seconds ago

Could we see Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa team up for a buddy-cop movie in the future? One of the actors certainly wants to make it happen, taking to social media to throw an idea out to see if there was any place for it to stick. Fresh off of filming Dune with each other, this might have even been something they discussed while on the set. If this were to happen, it could represent one of the more muscle-bounding pair-ups of two actors in some time. But seeing as how the two brawny actors each have a comedic gene, there is good reason to think something like this could really work.

Dave Bautista took to Twitter this weekend to throw out a movie pitch that involved him and Jason Momoa. The plot is simple, on the outset at least. He wants it to be a buddy cop flick in the vein of Lethal Weapon that has the two behemoths front and center. Bautista is clear that he is just throwing out the idea of the two teaming up, though he has had pretty good luck in the past with putting out ideas and having others latch on. Check out what he had to say:

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

And Dave Bautista didn’t stop there. He also had a director suggestion to lead the way in this proposed Jason Momoa team-up. That would be David Leitch who has plenty of action credits under his belt with a knack for adding comedy into the mix as well. He’s done Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron, then followed that up with blockbusters Deadpool 2 and then Fast &Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. So, yeah this suggestion lands as well seeing as how Dietsch certainly has a knack for dialing up the popcorn movie action with plenty of levity along the way as well. I’m starting to think that Dave Bautista is really on to something here.

Whether all the parties could ever pull something like this off remains to be seen. Considering the scope of other projects each is working on, it seems unlikely. Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa are as busy as they come. Bautista is coming off Netflix’s Army of the Dead and is already filming the follow-up Lost Vegas. There is also the highly-anticipated Dune which comes out this fall and will see Bautista in a supremely villainous role. Plus there is Knives Out 2 and, of course, a return to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 which will mark his last time play Draw the Destroyer. He has opted out of the franchise moving forward.

And then there is Jason Momoa who is almost as busy as Dave Bautista and is filming a near surefire blockbuster as we speak. That will be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel that will see his Arthur Curry return to the watery deeps of Atlantis. He will also appear in Dune as the battle-hardened Duncan Idaho. Surely this set is where Bautista got the idea right? Momoa also has Slumberland and The Last Manhunt on the docket as well.