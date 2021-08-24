Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista Just Willed A Buddy Movie Into Happening

By Tyler Pisapia | 8 seconds ago

Dave Bautista’s idea for him and Jason Momoa to star in a buddy cop-style action movie sounds like a good enough idea with just enough star power to actually get a project off the ground — according to the latter star, that is.

Things all started when Dave Bautista casually took to Twitter to float a brilliant idea out into the universe. He wrote that he and Jason Momoa should star in a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie together. He even went as far as to pitch Deadpool director David Leitch to helm the project.

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

Jason Momoa appeared for an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday where he the host discussed everything from Aquaman 2 to the actor’s family as well as Dave Bautista’s tweet calling on his co-star to be the Riggs to his Murtaugh (or the other way around depending on how the script shakes out). The former Game of Thrones star noted that he is not only on board with the idea, but that he and his Dune co-star have actually had a text conversation about the project and it seems like it may be happening.

The actor revealed that Dave Bautista texted him four days prior, around the same time he tweeted the idea out into the world, and Jason Momoa said he was immediately on board. Although he didn’t need to be sold on the project, he explained that Bautista noting they could film the movie in Hawaii was a particularly effective way to get him on board. Momoa described the project as “off to the races” and even said “we’re doing it.”

The star also said that the project “sells itself” and he’s not wrong. Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista have proven to be surprisingly good leading men in recent years, with the former proving his chops by way of the Aquaman films in the DC Extended Universe. Meanwhile, the latter proved his metal in the wildly popular Army of the Dead from Momoa’s Justice League director Zack Snyder earlier this year. The Hollywood Reporter previously noted that the zombie film racked up big numbers for Netflix and will definitely spawn at least a prequel.

While seeing Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista joke and beat up bad guys together in a buddy cop movie sounds appealing, fans may have to wait a while before anything truly gets off the ground — even with both actors on board. However, those who wish to see the duo square off against one another need only to wait for the season two release of Momoa’s AppleTV+ series See.

Set in a dystopian world where a virus has killed off a significant portion of the population, See stars Jason Momoa as a chief of a tribe that becomes threatened in season two by his brother, Edo, played by Dave Bautista. The first trailer for the series gives fans their first glimpse at the two titans going toe-to-toe with one another.

With their big fight in the pipeline, fans can only wait on bated breath for someone to write a Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, Lethal Weapon-style buddy cop movie for them before one of them decides they’re too old for this…