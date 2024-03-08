Canceled X-Force Movie Revealed By Director And It Sounds Unhinged

In 2013, Wadlow was tasked by 20th Century Fox to write and direct an X-Force movie, causing a stir of excitement among fans. However, as fate would have it, the project ran into unknown obstacles and was eventually abandoned.

Wadlow recently revealed some intriguing details about the shelved project. Notably, the script introduced the much-loved character Deadpool not as the wisecracking antihero we know and love today but as a menacing villain chasing a team of superpowered teenagers from the New Mutants and early X-Force comics.