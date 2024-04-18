Andrew Scott Was Made For Ripley, Why Everyone Needs To Watch The New Netflix Thriller

Netflix’s Ripley has steered away from showing us the colorful areas where sea and sky meet at Italian beaches. This has sparked massive outrage among the audience who had nothing complementary to say about the artistic choice that director Steven Zaillian went for.

However, this iteration of Ripley is far darker than the previous one. The neo-noir style heightens the suspense. Zaillian has given us something different to process and focus on.

From time to time you will find yourself glued to the screen thanks to the black and white style creating a claustrophobic feeling as Ripley and Dickie confront each other in a dimly lit bar.