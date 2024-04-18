Blockbuster Psychological Thriller Remake Of Alfred Hitchcock Classic Leaving Prime, Stream Now

By Brian Myers |

The 2007 film Disturbia is one that might have slipped off your radar, but this homage to the Alfred Hitchcock suspense film Rear Window is a must-see for any fan of intrigue.

A solid plotline full of twists combine with the perfect balance of thrills and comedic relief to create a nailbiter so intense that you’ll grip the arms of your chair. But if you’re interested and have a subscription to Prime, you’ve got until the end of the month to stream it for free.