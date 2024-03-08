Iconic X-Men Mutant Actor Turns Down Deadpool & Wolverine Appearance
The upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine has full access to the MCU and the X-Men characters Disney acquired when it bought 20th Century Fox, so there are bound to be plenty of cameos. But one of those cameos will not be Vinnie Jones returning as Juggernaut. Jones recently revealed to Yahoo UK that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy asked him to reprise the role, but he decided to decline the offer.
I’m The Juggernaut
Vinnie Jones played the mutant Juggernaut in the 2006 movie X-Men: The Last Stand and had the highly memeable line, “I’m The Juggernaut B**ch!” But, while it would be fun to see Jones reprise the role again, his main problem was the suit that the actor had to put on for filming. Jones explained, “It’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically,” adding, “it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw.” It definitely makes sense that Jones wouldn’t want to do it again, as that suit certainly didn’t look like it was very comfortable.
Already Replaced
Of course, there’s also the fact that the Deadpool films have already replaced Vinnie Jones as Juggernaut. The massive mutant played a role in Deadpool 2 and was a fully CGI creation, so there was no need for any actors to drink through a straw all day. Ryan Reynolds also ended up voicing the character, so they could easily have Reynolds do it again if they wanted to bring the character back in a different capacity.
The Return Of Wolverine
Although Vinnie Jones won’t be returning as Juggernaut, fans can at least look forward to one of the best Fox X-Men mutants making his grand entrance into the MCU. Hugh Jackman is once again donning the adamantium claws of Wolverine after fans thought he was done with the role following his 2017 film Logan. With Wolverine returning, it seems almost inevitable that we’ll get at least a cameo or two from some other Fox X-Men characters.
Disney Brought Back Other Fox Stars
Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, it has brought back a few actors to reprise their roles from the Fox X-Men franchise. Patrick Stewart briefly reprised his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We also saw Kelsey Grammer make an appearance as Beast in the post-credits scene for The Marvels.
More Confirmation Deadpool 3 Will Be Filled With Cameos
What remains unclear is how big of a role Vinnie Jones would have had as Juggernaut if he had said yes to the invitation. Based on the fact that Jones turned down the role, it seems more likely that it would have been a small cameo. If they wanted Jones to take the role back from Ryan Reynolds, he could have simply voiced the character, and there would be no need for the suit.
Vinnie Jones Stopped The Juggernaut
In any case, Vinnie Jones’ comments about the Juggernaut’s appearance mean we can likely expect the character to make some sort of reappearance, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Fortunately, we don’t have too much longer to wait. Deadpool & Wolverine hits the big screen on July 26.