Iconic X-Men Mutant Actor Turns Down Deadpool & Wolverine Appearance

Vinnie Jones played the mutant Juggernaut in the 2006 movie X-Men: The Last Stand and had the highly memeable line, “I’m The Juggernaut B**ch!” But, while it would be fun to see Jones reprise the role again, his main problem was the suit that the actor had to put on for filming. Jones explained, “It’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically,” adding, “it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw.” It definitely makes sense that Jones wouldn’t want to do it again, as that suit certainly didn’t look like it was very comfortable.