1970s Dark Horror Hidden Gem Gets Remake From Beloved Genre Actress

Marking a transition in her career, Crampton ventured into the horror genre. She soon gained prominence for her roles in horror films like Chopping Mall. Her notable horror film roles include commitments as Megan Halsey in Re-Animator, Dr. Katherine McMichaels in From Beyond, and Anne Sacchetti in We Are Still Here.

These performances have earned her critical praise and award nominations, notably from the Critics’ Choice Super Awards. Her depth of experience in the genre will be advantageous as she gets to work on Tourist Trap.