Freaky 1980s Horror Comedy Is The Craziest Vampire Movie Of All Time, Stream Immediately

Vampire’s Kiss centers on Nicolas Cage’s Peter Loew, an unthinkably annoying and self-centered yuppie working as a literary agent. We learn through conversations with his therapist, Dr. Glaser (Elizabeth Ashley), that Peter doesn’t have a strong grip on reality. It becomes clear that Peter lives in a fantasy world due to his inability to form any meaningful relationships, both professionally and personally.

By day, Peter torments his subordinate, Alva Restrepo (Maria Conchita Alonso) for no apparent reason. Peter spends his time in the office badgering Alva, stressing how important it is for her to find a missing contract for one of the firm’s clients. By night, Peter is visited by a vampire named Rachel (Jennifer Beals), who bites him on the neck during a one-night stand. No matter what time of day it is in Vampire’s Kiss, Peter talks with a pretentious accent of unknown origin to make himself sound superior to his colleagues.