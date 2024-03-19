The Crow Remake Missed Its Chance With This Much Better Actor

Do I even need to mention that Jason Momoa would be perfect in The Crow reboot because he’s a metalhead who knows how to play multiple instruments? Let’s not forget how Eric Draven rips a blistering solo across six strings on a rainy rooftop before arming himself to the teeth and killing everyone in his path in the 1994 film. It’s also worth noting that there is footage of Aquaman himself holding his own in a Metallica mosh pit that you can find on YouTube, and this is exactly the kind of energy we need in the upcoming remake.