Star Trek Killed Beloved Hero Because of Online Controversy?

As some Twitter-savvy Star Trek fans can tell you, the former Icheb actor is no stranger to online controversy. At one point, he angered many when he went on the platform and declared that any Latinos who supported former President Donald Trump were “the epitome of stupidity.” A few years later, he admitted that he had engaged in “systematic racism” toward a half-Mexican friend in middle school and high school–this was meant to be a post illustrating the racism permeating “small towns across the USA,” but it, combined with the previous post, was enough to make some people label him a racist.

It’s possible the “racist” label some Star Trek fans were applying to him would have been enough to seal the Icheb character’s fate, but according to the theory, the real kiss of death was multiple Twitter posts made in response to Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accusing Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was a teenager. In these posts, Manu Intiraymi speculated that Spacey didn’t know Rapp’s “exact age” and that “not much of anything really happened.”

This eventually descended into a Twitter meltdown where the Icheb actor insisted what Rapp alleged “isn’t assault…This is just life,” claiming he would have had sex with Spacey if he was a 14-year-old being hit on, and that the allegations and fan rage were just “witch hunt liberal p***y nonsense.”