See Andrew Garfield Back As Spider-Man, In Costume For No Way Home

By Tristan Zelden | 13 seconds ago

For over a year, we have been stuck with rumors that Toby Maguire (Spider-Man) and Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) will reprise their roles as their respective Peter Parkers as they suit up to fight alongside Tom Holland’s (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) wall-crawling superhero in his third standalone outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now some footage has popped up on Twitter claiming that it is a behind-the-scenes look of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

Posted by Twitter user Gabriel Nerd Land, he shared footage of Andrew Garfield on a bluescreen holding onto some scaffolding in his web-slinger’s costume. It cannot be confirmed to be of No Way Home as it can be something taken from one of his Amazing Spider-Man movies. Another shot shows Tom Holland in his black and red suit. It is not possible to see if it was from the same set or not as the blue screen in the background without other distinguishing props or sets makes it hard to differentiate between the two. Regardless of the truth, it certainly has stirred things up further as people clamor to see the two previous actors of the iconic character join forces with the latest iteration.

VIDEO COM AUDIO



Andrew Garfield nos Sets de Gravação de Homem Aranha 3 Sem Volta Para Casa!



ele fala "Or Something like that"



EU TO LOUCOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QCkIcjBto3 — Gabriel Nerd Land (@GabrielNerdLand) September 9, 2021

Andrew Garfield has been adamant that these rumors are simply that, just rumors that circulate around the film. He recently spoke about this to Variety in a profile that went through his whole career. He admitted how exciting the possibility sounds for fans, but he had to stomp out the speculation of his return as the character. At the end of the day, he said he knows that no matter what he says, he is “fucked” as nobody will believe him. It will only result in people making up their minds and seeing the truth on the big screen in December to see if he really does make an appearance or not with Toby Maguire.

What makes this situation difficult and confusing for Marvel fans is seeing Spider-Man 2‘s villain Doc Dock, played by Alfred Molina (Summer Camp Island), in the No Way Home trailer. He even confirmed the news months beforehand too. So, with rumors building up before his announcement, now fans are even more jittery to see other villains like Jamie Foxx (Baby Driver) as Electro or Willem Dafoe’s (The Lighthouse) Green Goblin, who was teased in the trailer, or the return of Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire.

The reason for bringing Andrew Garfield and others back in to reprise their roles so many years later is the use of the multiverse. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading down a new path for its latest Saga now that the Infinity Saga has ended. Loki, What If…?, No Way Home, and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will all dive deep into other universes with infinite possibilities. We don’t know the full extent of these consequences of the timeline shattering, but at the very least, it does open the door for new and old characters to come into the fold.

The truth will be revealed about whether or not we will see people like Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire reprise their roles in No Way Home on December 17. The film, as of now, is set for an exclusive theatrical release.