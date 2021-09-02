Exclusive: Jamie Foxx Wanted For Bronze Tiger DC Movie

By Faith McKay | 15 seconds ago

It wasn’t long ago that Warner Bros jumped into the streaming service game with HBO Max. While a lot of streaming services have struggled to find their footing, it seems like Warner Bros is going full steam ahead with their new outlet for their company. In recent months, we’ve seen announcement after announcement for exciting new DC projects on the service, and heard even more information from our trusted insiders. Now, we’re happy to exclusively report that one of our trusted and proven inside sources has learned DC is developing a Bronze Tiger movie for HBO Max. Moreover, they are interested in signing Jamie Foxx for the role.

If the studio manages to make a deal with Jamie Foxx, this will be a big win for HBO Max and a great addition to DC. Jamie Foxx is an actor, he’s a comedian, and he’s a singer. He’s a mutli-talented force, much like Bronze Tiger himself, who is a skilled martial artist in many disciplines. It is always great to see Foxx doing more things. At this point, while we know that Warner Bros wants to sign him on for this project, our source was unable to share whether Jamie Foxx is aware or has met with the studio yet. We know that he’s been in Spider-Man as Electro for Marvel, so he isn’t new to the superhero genre or a celebrity who is opposed to these types of films. He’s also done Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! a comedy series on Netflix, so he’s been part of the streaming revolution. Bronze Tiger on HBO Max should, hopefully, be the kind of role he’ll be interested in.

What do we about this potential character for Jamie Foxx? While he’s been part of the Arrowverse on The CW, and he’s been in video games, the character also has a rich history in DC comics. Bronze Tiger is an antihero who has often been associated with the suicide squad in the past. In fact, prior to both of the movies coming out, fan campaigns hoped to see the character, also known as Ben or Benjamin Turner, appear in those films. Idris Elba, who was recently Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad, was a frequent fan pick for the role of Ben Turner in recent years.

As mentioned above, the potential Jamie Foxx character of Bronze Tiger has a history as a martial artist. As a child, a burglar broke into the character’s home. Witnessing the burglar attack his parents, he killed the burglar with a knife. This left a lot of rage in him, which he funnels into martial arts. He isn’t an antihero with powers. He’s a human, with a lot of skills and inner turmoil driving him forward. In the stories, he’s sometimes a criminal. Like a lot of antiheroes, he’s a complex character, and someone deserving of a skilled actor like Jamie Foxx.

There will be a lot of room for future projects with Bronze Tiger, so it makes sense that DC is looking at an actor with an established career like Jamie Foxx. Ben Turner knows other characters like Green Arrow, who we recently learned DC has plans for. He knows Deathstroke, and we’ve learned that DC is looking at bringing that character back to the DC Universe. And, of course, he’s a character that’s a natural fit in the suicide squad, so seeing him team up with any of those characters in the future would be a strong possibility. Hopefully, they’ll have a team behind this film that Jamie Foxx will want to work with, and we’ll get to see a truly interesting antihero on HBO Max soon.