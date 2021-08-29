Tom Holland And Tom Hardy Are Teaming Up For A Marvel Movie?

By Tristan Zelden | 17 seconds ago

It is hard to imagine a world with Spider-Man without Venom. The split between Disney-owned Marvel movies being able to use Spidey and Sony owning the rights with its own universe makes things messy. Regardless, it has not stopped the Internet from wanting the two Toms to be in a superhero blockbuster together. We Got This Covered is reporting that Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home) and Tom Hardy (Venom, Let There Be Carnage) will one day fight, but that they will join forces to fight a greater threat.

It is possible to see Tom Holland with Tom Hardy in a future movie. Spider-Man is not only one of the most popular characters in the roster of superheroes in the world, but Marvel will certainly want to keep its star to continue his stint far beyond the Home trilogy. The main issue is that there is not much to go on. Without any confirmation or many details from the initial report, fans should not get their hopes up if this does not happen. Sony also has not built much for its universe so far, so we need to wait and see what its long-term plans look like.

The “common enemy” is not named, nor would it as if this comes to fruition, it would be quite a while with how much both studios are juggling. However, anything can be done when it comes to the relationship between Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Tom Hardy as Venom with the decades worth of source material and how the movies have been known to twist the comics. The relationship between the characters is complicated; they have been enemies and allies across all of their appearances in video games, movies, TV shows, and comics.

While it seems not likely at this point, there is an open door that Sony and Marvel can use for this crossover. The introduction of the idea of the multiverse in Endgame and Far From Home and it becoming a focal point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe between Loki and the upcoming No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We do know we are getting Alfred Molina’s (Summer Camp Island) Doc Ock to return from the Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) universe. Additionally, we got an exclusive that Professor X will appear in the Doctor Strange 2. If these are possible, then Tom Holland and his other fellow Avengers could meet anyone from any franchise.

The future depends on how Marvel and Sony build their individual franchises and bring those together at some point. For the former, we will get Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland, Zendaya (Euphoria), and Benedict Cumberbatch (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) on December 17. In addition, Tom Hardy will make his second appearance as Eddie Brock in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which got delayed once again to January 21, 2022. Sony also has planned Jared Leto’s (The Little Things) Morbius for a January 28, 2022 release. Finally, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) will play Kraven the Hunter in his own standalone blockbuster at some point in the future.