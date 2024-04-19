The ’80s Horror Anthology Series Being Lost To History Needs Saving

Two episodes were written by master of horror Stephen King and are among fan favorites in the large body of Tales from the Darkside episodes. His short stories Word Processor of the Gods and Sorry, Right Number were brilliant small-screen adaptations, with Sorry, Right Number‘s screenplay also being attributed to the author of Salem’s Lot and Carrie.

Other episodes featured adaptations from horror writers Robert Bloch, Clive Barker, and Michaell McDowell. Several writers outside of the horror genre, including John Cheever and Fredric Brown, also had their works adapted. Tales from the Darkside’s ability to introduce young audiences to great authors is yet another testament to just how important the series is to horror.