The ’90s A-List Western That Can Never Be Topped

The Tombstone movie is inspired by actual events that took place in 1880s Southeast Arizona, such as the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and the Earp Vendetta Ride. It also showcases various real-life Western outlaws and lawmen, including Wyatt Earp, William Brocius, Johnny Ringo, and Doc Holliday, who were famous for their actions at the time.

The film begins in 1879 when members of an outlaw gang called the Cowboys, led by “Curly Bill” Brocius (Powers Boothe), arrive in a Mexican town and crash a police officer’s wedding.