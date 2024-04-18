Andor Season 2 Means Way More Than You Realize
An artist calling their work important can come off as self-aggrandizing and pretentious. If that work of art is Andor Season 2, however, the word important might actually be an understatement. Just ask creator Tony Gilroy, who recently claimed that Andor was essentially his magnum opus.
Tony Gilroy And Andor
Gilroy recently attended the Writer’s Guild Awards, where he received the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement.
The award is given to a member of the WGA to honor their entire body of work writing for movies or TV. Basically, it’s a pretty big deal, meaning whoever receives it must be a pretty big deal.
And when that person says their work writing for a sci-fi/fantasy franchise that once featured a long-eared CGI racial stereotype stepping in poop is the most important thing they’ve ever done, well, that’s also kind of a big deal.
Andor Season 2’s Importance
That’s exactly what happened when Gilroy spoke at the event and used his time to talk up the upcoming Andor Season 2 coming next year to Disney+.
“I’ve been on Andor for five years now. We’re finishing the second half,” Gilroy said, “I’ve had a lot of fun over the years, but I don’t know whether I’ve ever done anything as important as these 24 hours of storytelling we’re doing now. ”
Tony Gilroy’s Resume
If you’re curious what exactly Gilroy is putting Andor up against allow us to give you a brief list of his greatest hits.
Gilroy wrote the screenplay for Dolores Claiborne—one of the better Stephen King adaptations—as well as The Devil’s Advocate, The Bourne Identity, and its sequel, The Bourne Supremacy, and that’s just the beginning.
The multi-hyphenate creator also wrote and directed Michael Clayton, The Bourne Legacy and Duplicity, as well as producing movies such as the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller Nightcrawler and streaming series like House of Cards and Andor.
Andor Is His Best?
Tony Gilroy has some pretty heavy hitters under his belt. And yet he’s willing to make the bold statement that Andor is the most important thing he’s ever done. The director briefly confessed that he might be biased since Andor Season 2 is the most recent thing he’s worked on, and the production is still fresh in his mind, but quickly dismissed the idea.
“I don’t know if it’s just because it’s the thing I’m on, but I don’t think so.” said Gilroy. “I’ve never had a chance to work this big before so it’s a pretty big deal for me.”
24 Hours Of Storytelling
Gilroy’s use of the phrase “24 hours of storytelling” implies that he’s counting the whole of Andor and not just Season 2. Calling Season 2 the “second half” also suggests that there won’t be a Season 3. Perhaps that’s for the best.
Andor Season 1 is widely regarded as the best of the Disney+ Star Wars shows, if not the best thing Disney has produced since acquiring Lucasfilm. If Andor Season 2 manages to match or even surpass the first Season in terms of quality, it might be a good idea for Gilroy to quit while he’s ahead.
Going out on top is a rare thing in the TV business, and if Andor can do that, it will be up there with the small list of shows that went off the air before they could start to suck.
Andor And The Star Wars Universe
As for whether Andor Season 2 will be “important,” that depends on the context. In terms of Andor’s effect on the world, no, it’s likely not very important. Important in that context would be the discovery of penicillin or the invention of the computer.
Will it be important in terms of narrative fiction and how a story can be told within the confines of the Star Wars universe? Maybe? We—like every other fan—will have to wait until Andor Season 2 drops next year to pass judgment on the series as a whole.
Judging by the first season and Tony Gilroy’s track record, however, we’re willing to give the creator the benefit of the doubt.
Source: Gizmodo