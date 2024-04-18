Andor Season 2 Means Way More Than You Realize

Gilroy recently attended the Writer’s Guild Awards, where he received the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement.

The award is given to a member of the WGA to honor their entire body of work writing for movies or TV. Basically, it’s a pretty big deal, meaning whoever receives it must be a pretty big deal.

And when that person says their work writing for a sci-fi/fantasy franchise that once featured a long-eared CGI racial stereotype stepping in poop is the most important thing they’ve ever done, well, that’s also kind of a big deal.