Star Trek: Discovery Lead Finds Peace In Series Cancellation

So, it’s really no wonder that the show is being canceled. Its lead, Sonequa Martin-Green, recently revealed that she’s found peace in the show’s cancellation.

Sonequa Martin-Green said, “My reaction when I heard Star Trek: Discovery was ending…man, it was a kaleidoscope of emotions. There was definitely the bittersweetness, but then there was this really powerful sense of peace as well because of what we did, what we created, and what we were all able to be a part of.”